Madang administration commits K1 million

THE Madang administration has committed K1 million to assist the Electoral Commission with polling in the province.

Madang administrator Daniel Aloi made the announcement yesterday in the presence of provincial election manager Peter Yasaro, provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura and 19 returning officers and their assistants.

Aloi said the commitment was to support commission officers in terms of logistics, but would mainly be used for security expenses.

Aloi said Madang did not have an agenda, which showed that voters were knowledgeable and ready to vote.

