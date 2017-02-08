Madang to attract investors

MADANG is in direct competition with Morobe in terms of economic attraction, Madang Governor Jim Kas says.

He said that last week when reflecting on the provincial budget of more than K287 million.

He said the budget contained funds for roads linking the Highlands provinces and Madang and that would attract investors.

Kas said the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PMIZ) project would appeal to international and local investors alike.

The PMIZ project would require a large wharf to make transportation of goods to the Highlands using new shortcut routes for faster and easier delivery.

Kas said the Madang-Baiyer Highway, Jimi-Simba Madang Highway and the Kundiawa-Gembogl linking Simbai and Madang would provide the shortest route to the Highlands provinces.

Madang MP Nixon Duban said the Hyundai Slipway project to be set up in town was another multi-million kina project that would boost the economy of the province.

Duban said the Korean-owned company chose to develop the project at Alexishafen but that was denied by the Catholic hierarchies since the Catholic mission owned that land.

He said Madang would become a major sea port where most Highlands provinces would gain access to transport their cargo for businesses at the same time using the new shortcut routes to return.

Kas said that would create competition with Morobe if businesses switch from Lae sea port services to Madang.

Duban encourages Madang people to be prepared to embrace the major developments and prepare to participate in the projects.

He said Madang residents wanted roads and other developments to take place overnight, but said that would not happen.

According to Duban, the Government had a budget for the road and Madang, as a province, they should also contribute to the economy of the country.

He said PMIZ and other big projects like the Hyundai Slipway would boost the economy of the province.

