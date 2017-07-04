Madang candidates alert amid claims of ballot box tampering

By DOROTHY MARK

WITH social media accusing police and PNG Defence Force security officials of getting involved in foul play in the elections, candidates in Madang are watching their every move .

Pangu Party candidate Jerry Singirok said he was cautious because the allegations of police involvement in tampering with ballot boxes was widespread.

Singirok made the comments during a confrontation at Jomba police station, where he and Madang open candidate Bryan Krammer were called to by their scrutineers, who wanted to dispute two ballot boxes last Friday.

The scrutineers had suspected police and Madang MP Nixon Duban’s supporters of making plans to interfere with the boxes.

A polling team travelling to Halopa in North Ambenob could not travel because tyres of their police escort vehicles were punctured.

Madang provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said the conversation between the two drivers was clear and plans to tamper with ballot boxes was made.

“Let’s not make non-issues become issues,” Singura said.

Krammer and Singirok arrived later and agreed for polling to continue.

