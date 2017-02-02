Madang cocoa growers receive K117,000 from export

MADANG district cocoa growers who exported dried cocoa beans through Outspan PNG Ltd last year received K117,000 in premiums last week.

About 1900 cocoa farmers exported their cocoa through Outspan’s Rain Forest Alliance programme.

Branch manager Basavaraj Mashetty said the money was distributed among the four areas in Madang district – Transgogol, Mawan, Marik and Usino.

“Outspan is working with almost 1900 farmers under its certification programme in Madang. In Wewak, they have another 3000 farmers under the same certification,” Mashetty said.

He said Outspan was the leading cocoa exporter in PNG and had long term plans to sustain PNG’s cocoa production and worked closely with farmers in meeting the Rain Forest Alliance standards.

Mashetty said through this programme they could access good markets for certified grades of cocoa beans.

“I thank all farmers for their continued support and appreciate their hard work in getting these premiums,” he said.

“I want our farmers to go from strength on strength and produce good quality cocoa.”

Regional manager of PNG Cocoa Board Wesley Kilang thanked Outspan for its good work and continued support to PNG farmers in the cocoa industry.

Kilang said Outspan was adding a lot of value in all the regions through certification and PPAP programmes.

He said was happy that farmers were getting good incentives through such programmes.

Kilang told the farmers that the incentive would help them with school project fees since they received their payments in time. Outspan also thanked three major farmers from Transgogol who supplied more than 10 tonnes in 2016 through the Rain Forest Alliance programme.

