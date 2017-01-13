Madang commended for producing reps

LITTLE known Madang Soccer Centre of Excellence (MSCoE) congratulates 10 of its players for making the Papua New Guinea Under-17 squad.

According to centre manager Conrad Wadunah this was a record of sorts for players from the province to dominate a national side.

Wadunah said the people of Madang and Madang Soccer Association plus the technical staff were proud of the achievement. “These 10 boys are the product of the Madang Soccer Centre of Excellence which started in 2014,” he said.

“We also want to acknowledge Stahl Gubag, a product of the MSCoE.”

Wadunah said the Madang Soccer Centre of Excellence continued to produce talented players who made representative sides regionally and nationally. “Our centre, into its fourth year of operation, has been managed by Tusbab Blue Kumuls with the support from Tusbab Secondary School. Last year, the centre enrolled the first 10 girls as it was previously concentrating on the boys.

“We’re proud that the centre has produced players who have gone on to represent the country.”

He added that if the centre could more support from businesses and Government, it will continue to produce champions and also contribute to the development of soccer in Madang and the country.

The MSCoE resumes operations Feb 5 and interested clubs could pick up registration forms from Tusbab Secondary School.

The centre is open to all clubs and interested individuals (boys and girls between 10 and 16 years) are encouraged to enrolled.

Like this: Like Loading...