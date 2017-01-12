Madang development plan key to growth

MADANG people have embraced New Year 2017 with enthusiasm.

Many have made their New Year resolutions to empower their personal ambition and their family’s likelihood as we move forward in the coming years.

For Madang’s political landscape, the province’s leaders should have incorporated good leadership qualities into their New Year resolutions, as those are certainly needed to move the province forward for the next 40 years.

There should be transparency and credibility in leadership to empower Madang’s development aspirations.

As can be seen from the Ramu Development Foundation’s activities last year, the provincial government has embarked on the urban development plan to modernise Madang town and the surrounding areas.

I appreciate this development and am of the belief it should have the support of leaders in the province.

This plan should also encompass district towns and the low-cost houses for all people from rural Madang to improve their standard of living to move forward, including our settlements areas on the town’s outskirts and immediate vicinity.

The purpose of the Madang urban, district and rural development plan is to seize the initiative to create a cohesive urban development and decent low-cost housing strategy as a platform for launching decent living for all Madang people into the future.

The strategy must have good leadership and management to implement its vision and transform people’s lives.

The development must deliver essential facilities to satisfy ever-increasing business investment in the province including trade, employment and empower rural-based community needs and other essential requirements.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

