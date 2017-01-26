Madang develops provincial investment policy

MADANG has developed a provincial investment policy to set the legal confines that allow for the regulation of business operations and investments, according to the provincial administration.

This was outlined by Madang administrator Daniel Aloi during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Investment Promotion Authority on Tuesday.

Aloi said initiatives had been undertaken with the provincial government’s commitment of K500,000t.

“The investment policy in essence spells out the rules of engagement in the province that is subject to the Act that IPA is under and that is important because we draw our cue from that,” he said.

“When you come to the province, it is consistent with the national framework and this is what you will do within the province. The policy itself shows the various sectors in the province and the approaches taken to engage in activities within those sectors.

“In terms of where we are now, we have gone ahead to work on the provincial investment board and we are trying to make sure that the board is legitimised by the provincial executive council through a submission that is with them at the moment.

“We have to make sure that it is consistent with the national framework as well as to make sure that our focus is on the economic activities in the province this year.”

