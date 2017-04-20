Madang to host next camp

By EHEYUC SESERU

MORE than 3000 students attended Lutheran students Easter Bible camp at Gabmazung Primary school in Wampar, Morobe.

The students came from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, both church and government-run.

The theme of the annual camp was “Liberated by God’s Grace” and for the first time it was hosted by a primary school.

According to organising committee chairman Defo Kamili, Gabmazung Primary School and mission station was where the first Lutheran missionaries to the highlands settled and built which is still standing today.

“The camp was supported by Gabsongkeg villagers and we ended it successfully,” said Kamili.

Madang will host next year’s Easter camp.

Good Sheppard Lutheran Secondary School chaplain Pastor Kedadok Rimandai said Madang is happy to host it next year.

However, they have yet to announce which particular school would take the leading role.

Like this: Like Loading...