Madang hosts investment convention

MADANG staged an investment summit yesterday to invite big businesses to invest in the province.

The two-day summit was opened by Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry Richard Maru (pictured).

Also attending were Madang Governor Jim Kas, Madang MP Nixon Duban and Usino Bundi MP Anton Yagama.

Business houses also showcased their operations and products.

Madang provincial administrator Daniel Aloi presented the Madang provincial investment policy for the benefit of businesses wishing to invest in Madang.

He said many businesses were now taking short cuts to the Investment Promotion Authority in Port Moresby before consulting authorities in Madang first.

“The policy provided avenues for business houses to invest in Madang,” Aloi

said.

“The intention is to mobilise public and private investment that supports state the economic growth and sustainable development that will contribute to the economic wellbeing of the people of Madang.”

Aloi said the policy itself showed where Madang was now and the gaps on what should have been done.

Maru challenged Madang MPs and

the administration to seriously look at

ways to address law and orders issues

in the province since businesses were affected.

Duban said law and order problems were communal issues which should be addressed by the communities as well.

