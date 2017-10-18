Madang should join Digicel Cup

which consists of different races of people from around the country.

It has a good number of rugby league players to make up a strong team in the Digicel Cup competition.

This has not eventuated.

Madang has its own local competition which has been running for many years.

It draws players from schools and colleges including Tusbab Secondary School, Madang Teachers College, Madang Technical College, Divine Word University, Madang School of Nursing and Madang Maritime College.

There are also smaller competitions which take place annually.

We have a new Governor, Peter Yama, who has a heart for young people of Madang.

He never fails to take heed when we are in desperate need.

As a player and footy lover, I call on Governor Yama to help secure a place in the Digicel Cup competition. We have a good number of talented boys playing here in Madang. They will put Madang on the PNG rugby league map.

Junior Kupstar

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...