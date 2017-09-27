Madang keen to make communities safer

Madang government officials are embracing practical plans to reduce risks from disasters that may impact communities in the province.

The province is home to the active Manam volcano which had displaced more than 10,000 people and affected many more after its last massive eruption in 2004.

The province is also vulnerable to earthquakes, tsunamis and floods.

It is one of five provinces and regions featured in a risk assessment report produced by a team of experts from the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES) and supported by technical specialists from relevant institutions in PNG.

Michael Sembenombo, project manager for UNDP’s Disaster Risk Management project said: “This assessment report shows that Madang faces serious risks from earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, floods and landslides.

“The province’s seismic, tsunami, volcanic eruptions and floods hazards are very high in comparison to other places, based on estimates and disaster modelling developed for the province. This requires urgent and consistent attention to implement risk reduction measures in Madang.”

The preliminary results of the assessment report indicate that, in addition to flood risks:

Madang is vulnerable to moderate to high intensity earthquakes; There is potential for tsunami devastation such as the one that occurred in Aitape in 1998, in both the southern and northern coasts of Madang; and, Madang is highly vulnerable to volcanic eruption with the focus on Manam Island.

To prioritise the disaster risks that have been identified for the province, UNDP held a two-day disaster risk reduction planning workshop in Madang from Sept 20 to 21 with the provincial administration and other development partners working in the province.

Acting district administrator for Bogia Ruth Wazami found the workshop very informative and useful, particularly plans around volcano eruptions as Manam is located in Bogia.

