Madang keeps hope alive to regain soccer title

DEFENDING champions, Madang kept their hopes alive after edging out Central 2-1 in their Pool 2 soccer match played at the PNGFA Academy, Gigo, Kimbe, yesterday.

Madang sit in second spot behind ENB who are undefeated in their pool with three wins.

Hosts West New Britain, who are also in medal contention, will come out firing from all cylinders when they take on their opponents in the remaining two games.

Chimbu won one match and lost two. They will need a miracle to plough their way into medal contention while Central, who still have a chance must win their two remaining matches for the medal challenge.

In Pool 1, Bougainville remained undefeated after beating Milne Bay 4-2

yesterday. Their victory put them on top of the ladder while Manus have dented East Sepik’s hope for the finals 3-0 win at the Sir Pita Simongun Stadium at Kapore.

Yesterday Morobe pulled out 3-1 win over Eastern Highlands.

Results: Thurs, Nov 23- Men: AROB 4 bt Milne Bay 2, Manus 3 ESP 0, M Morobe 3 EHP 1, ENB 3 SHP 0, Madang 2 bt Central 1, WNB 2 bt Chimbu 0; Women: ESP 4 AROB 0, Morobe 6 Milne Bay 0, WNB 8 SHP 0, ENB 7 Simbu 0.

