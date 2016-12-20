Madang leaders needs to set priorities, province needs roads

MADANG is in tears as there are no latest developments that the provincial government and local leaders are undertaking to upgrade the road network.

Madang town is the business hub and provincial capital so it is of utmost importance that its roads infrastructure be upgraded.

A local civil engineering contractor should be engaged on these road projects and I urge the government to extend similar works to other outlying areas of the province.

I appreciate having a of week of music extravaganza to the tune of K500,000 held last week in town which may be regarded as appropriate for the sake of bringing back pride to our town.

I still believe we need to work harder to find additional K10 million to fix our roads.

It is important that all our leaders prioritise their development plans to fully cater for the needs of the 500,000 people of Madang.

As we come to the end of the 2016 financial year and the end of five-year term of the our MPs, the Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP), District Service Improvement Programme (DSIP) and all Grants much must be fully accounted for as they are public monies.

According to the media, every district receives K10 million every year.

The National Government had allocated for the last five years, besides the provincial budgets, K30 million in PSIP grants each year or K150 million of DSIP grants each year to Madang.

The total PSIP and DSIP grants for the period of 2012 to 2017 should be K450 million.

We should have anticipated the government services and infrastructure worth K450 million.

Many districts and their LLGs have been denied their share of the multi-million kina development or at least did not seeM its share of the K50 million worth infrastructure.

The National Government should engage auditors to reconcile the acquittals to our Madang leaders who have submitted their expenditures over the last five years.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...