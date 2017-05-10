Madang LLG must rally behind one candidate

The 2017 national election is already in full swing.

I’m particularly interested with the current election landscape of the Sumgilbar LLG in the Sumkar district of Madang.

For starters, the people of Sumgilbar LLG have never united in the past 41 years to elect a bona fide Sumgilar candidate to be the MP for Sumkar.

This is a rather embarrassing situation and the people of Sumgilbar need to wake up from their stupor.

Here is another fact; the largest preliminary electoral roll update figure for eligible voters in the Sumgilbar LLG is over 19,000.

However, I feel confident enough to place the figure at 22,000 give or take a couple of hundreds.

Now imagine placing the united power of this 22,000 voters in the hands of a qualified, experienced and honest candidate from the Sumgilbar LLG contesting the Sumkar Open Electorate Seat.

It will certainly be a landslide victory for the people of Sumgilbar and their candidate will be declared winner during the first count alone.

Let’s take into consideration the fact that there will probably be less than five candidates from Sumgilbar LLG contesting the Sumkar Open Seat. Out of these candidates, it is obvious only two have the qualification and the experience to be elected as the member.

This onus is on the people of Sumgilbar to elect the one particular candidate from Sumgilbar LLG to take Sumkar to new heights of authentic development and progress.

Sumgilbar Syndicate

Like this: Like Loading...