Madang to make OFC debut

PAPUA New Guinea franchise Madang FC will replace Hekari United in the OFC Champions League this year.

The opportunity for Madang arose after Hekari were excluded from the competition after the chairman and several players were deemed to have damaged the integrity of football in contravention of OFC Champions League regulations.

As the next best team in the PNGFA National Soccer League, Madang were duly nominated by the PNGFA administration to join Group A.

Madang, whose chairman is Dr Miok Komolong, will face AS Magenta, AS Central Sport and qualifier runners-up Lupe Ole Soaga.

