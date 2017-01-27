Madang music fiesta sets benchmark

By DAVID WAPAR

MUSIC is a growing industry in Papua New Guinea. From producing cover versions of popular 60’, 70’s and 80’s songs, to writing and producing their own songs, PNG artists and musicians have come a long way in setting a solid foundation for the current generation whose taste for style still expands following access to internet, digital music software and similar accessories.

The contrast between Papua New Guinea’s early music in the likes of pioneers Barike, Deejays, Waghi Hellcats and Madang’s very own Kanagioi Brothers and the current pop, reggae and hip hop mixture is clearly outlined.

The ever-shifting changes in style and taste are inevitable in music just like any other areas of the entertainment industry.

And this is where the concept of promoting unity through music comes to life.

The 2016 Madang Music Festival is described by many as the first-of-its kind. While Madang MP and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Nixon Duban first conceptualized the idea, he never thought it was ever possible to gather at least all Madang artists and musicians for that matter to showcase what they do best.

There were also other like-minded whose idea can be traced way back, anticipating that one day an event of such nature is staged in Madang.

Christian Seeto is a name synonymous in the music fraternity and it comes as no surprise as he chaired the 2016 Madang Music Festival Committee which comprises mostly of staff from his two-year old Tumbuna TV – Madang’s very own local television, and Tumbuna Music.

The success of the festival can be accredited to those two (Duban & Seeto) as they took great steps forward which off course came with its costs, not to mention immeasurable risks.

Honourable Duban laid his political career on the line while Mr. Seeto had to ensure that things do not blow out of proportion.

Hosting the festival was a mammoth task especially having to cope with the many pressures including critics which argue that the event was a waste of resources.

However it is important to note that the successful music festival was staged upon the following ideas;

Use music as an avenue to gather people to build community spirit and nationalism

Create a platform where talented musicians and artists can showcase their creativity, while promoting culture and supporting youth and communities

Enhance social and economic activities

Help develop a contemporary PNG music for global stage

Devising a world music following which can contribute to tourism

Enhance Madang economy and business activity for informal and formal sector

Promote an opportunity for Madang residents to participate

Help reinstate Madang’s image as a beautiful and peaceful town and holiday destination for local tourists

Give Madang a festive experience

For many Madang residents, the festival’s success and the level of organization and management were highly applauded.

The week-long event started on Sunday 11th of December with a mobile Garamut float which eventually got things off to a start at the beautiful Masin Gan Beach where a record crowd attended despite brief showers.

Adjacent the main stage, a scenic jetty was built onto the stony shores to supposedly welcome guests including Duban who was to have stepped off from the Kalibobo Spirit cruise ship.

Though that did not eventuate due to circumstances beyond control, guests on board the cruise ship had the opportunity to catch a few tunes en-route to the scenic Mareg Island.

On shore, music from the Masterpiece Band, Barike featuring the Nakikus brothers Anslom and Nathan, Deejays, Martin Rawali, the many other visiting artists and bands and off course those of the host province did call people from all walks of life from almost all corners of the provincial capital.

The high level of enthusiasm was evident.

The hours from Monday 12th to Friday 16th were filled with activities relating to the festival.

For a province that boasts of having produced some of Papua New Guinea’s finest artists and musicians like veteran Demas Saul and Wali Hits’ Gedix Atege and many others, it was fitting to see music lovers gather in thousands to be part of the occasion.

Even some who initially took to social media to criticize the event made a shift to the pro-Madang Music Festival after having witnessed and indulge for themselves in the spirit of Christmas the festival brought about.

The spectacular firework was one of main highlights of the 2016 Madang Music Festival.

For the thousands that gathered to witness that special highlight on the evening of December 14th most made it their business to have that recorded on their smart phones.

It was truly a thrilling experience given that such is only seen on television and in newspapers.

Small groups of families, friends and even lovers filled the Laiwaden Oval to its brim to see for themselves what a massive fire work looks like and of course sounds like.

At the completion of the countdown led by local MP Duban, the field lit up to the different array of giant sparks and artificial shooting stars which rocketed into Madang’s night skies.

It was indeed a good deafening twenty minutes before people returned to their sitting spots.

Now for the very ones that gave the festival a name, most did it out of love.

Invited artists and bands from across Papua New Guinea expressed a great interest to be part of the festival with many doing so not because of financial rewards but out of a greater interest to share their music with the people of Madang.

Over the five days, hundreds of mothers especially scurried to find a spot outside the Laiwaden Oval flanking the infamous Haus Tumbuna, the Madang Cultural Bureau to sell their stuff. Some of them making it as early as 6am and remaining till 7pm at night for the full seven days.

It was also noted that music fanatics from as far as the highlands and Morobe also made their way to the sleepy tourist port. The 2016 Madang Music Festival did unite people of Madang.

It may not have been that big compared to events of such scale hosted in Port Moresby, Lae or Mt. Hagen but it has instilled in the people of Madang the spirit of Christmas and the joy shared through music.

The event was supported by the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, Coca Cola Amatil, the RD Tuna Canners, Globe, Metallurgical Chinese Corporation or MCC, Tumbuna Music TV and Madang MP, Nixon Duban.

According to Tumbuna Music TV General Manager and the festival committee Chairman, Christian Seeto, it is anticipated that the inaugural Madang Music Festival finds a spot on the national events calendar and eventually attracts international artists and bands where Papua New Guineans can get to see for themselves.

