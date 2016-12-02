Madang must take advantage of project

MADANG has extensive occurrence of coal bearing rock formation that extends 250km stretching from Usino to Bogia and covers segments of almost all six districts.

My geological mapping has documented substantial evidences of significant coal occurrences at Tangu in Bogia and Ioapan River, a tributary located at the headwaters of the Sogeram River.

The potential for power generation of this resource by Mayur Power Generation of Australia with combination of multi-fuel enviro-energy park development that will use latest state of art low-emission capture technology is quite encouraging.

All these should be looked at as alternative sources of power development to aid struggling businesses in Madang and of course this will significantly influence industrial revolution in our country.

The current power problems in Madang are severely affect large and small businesses and the town’s working population.

Provincial leaders should have, in conjunction with the Mayur Power Generation, discussed the current challenges and future options available in addressing power supply in Madang and the wider Mamose and Highlands regions as it has the potential for generating millions of kina in revenue for the province and creating thousands of jobs.

According to reports, Madang has potential to go beyond 400MW and the new power plants will assist PNG to meet its electrification target of 70 per cent by 2030.

Its said the project will drastically reduce lower electricity cost. The advanced technology to using smart technology to reducing emissions is the way to go. Madang has abundance untapped energy sources.

Mayur Power Generation of Australia stated very clearly that although it will be using coal but its establishment in Madang will be utilising its new Enviro Energy parks that will actually result in an improved environmental output for power generation technology.

It will set new benchmarks in emissions control set under the world standards from power generation in PNG and are superior to those even in Australia.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

