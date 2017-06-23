Madang parents urged to vote PNC back

By DOROTHY MARK

PARENTS in Madang have been urged to vote for People’s National Congress party candidates and save the free education policy.

In a campaign rally at Riwo village outside Madang town hosted by Madang MP and PNC candidate Nixon Duban last Saturday, hundreds from the Ambenob LLG area were urged to vote Duban back to save free education. Children from the Malmal hamlet of Riwo village performed mock polling in which they voted Duban to show that they wanted their parents to do the same to save the free education policy for them.

Duban said parents were burdened by school fees every year and the current government took that away from them. “This election is critical; you need to consider the future of the children and vote wisely,” he said.

“In 20 years’ time, more lawyers, doctors and pilots will come out of this place because you made the right decision to vote for this government that gave you free education.”

Bennitha Brox, a seven-year-old girl from the Savalon community in Malmal, made an open appeal to parents gathered there to vote Duban back into power so children would have free education.

Parents and community leaders from as far as the Ari and Wagi areas of North Ambenob and South Ambenob and from Godawan to Iduan of the Bel area indicated that they would reinstate Duban.

