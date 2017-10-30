Madang PPC warns officers

By DOROTHY MARK

Police officers doing private businesses in Madang are to hand in their resignations by the end of next month, provincial police commander Jacob Singura says.

Singura said this in no uncertain terms during the final 2017 parade on Friday at the town police station.

He said the instruction to have police officers doing private businesses resign was a divisional command which was to be carried out in the province.

“Police officers doing businesses have to submit their resignation by Nov 30. We are public servants and we can’t wear two hats,” he said.

Singura also called on divisional heads to submit names of officers sick for more than six months, so that they could be given the opportunity to resign on a good note.

He said retired officers who were paid their final entitlements but still occupying police accommodation, and families of deceased officers, should leave by Nov 3.

Singura asked officers to avoid being demoted by performing their duties with honesty.

He said incident reports should be done immediately for him to respond to media as and when required.

Singura urged all police officers to look after their children, especially those who would be graduating.

He said Madang was notorious for students being killed after graduation.

