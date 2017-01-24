Madang to protect local businesses, says Aloi

MADANG is keen on protecting the local economy and regulating the market, says provincial administrator Daniel Aloi.

Aloi said these were some of the things the provincial administration had neglected over the years thus leaving the people marginalised.

He said the administration lacked the capacity to impose regulatory measures on shop owners, product prices and product labels.

He, therefore, welcomed the partnership the administration now has with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Port Moresby yesterday.

“In our economy, we realised that producers are marginalised. Those who are strong dominate the market,” he said.

“We see shops selling products coming in, while we very well we are being misled, our people are disadvantaged and you cannot exchange damaged goods.

“Those are some things that can be addressed.

“Those who are marginalised are not on par with requirements of the market.

“It made us want to do something about that.

“We have so much responsibility mostly to do with service delivery. We realised we needed a partner to work with.

“In the budget we passed (last week) we would like to make sure that we hook up indigenous people.”

Commissioner Ain said the arrangement was a win-win outcome for the ICCC and the Madang provincial administration, plus the business and consumers of Madang.

Like this: Like Loading...