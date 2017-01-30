Madang ready for Apec meetings, says Aloi

MADANG administrator Daniel Aloi says the province is aware that it will be host some meetings during the 2018 Apec summit.

But they have not been attending Apec preparation meetings to know what is happening with preparations.

“Yes, that’s (hosting some meetings) what we’ve heard and that was what we were told,” He said.

“I think in the recent statement by the chief executive officer of Apec Authority (Christ Hawkins), it was evident that not all the meetings will be held in Port Moresby.

“We are aware of it. We were told that some of the meetings will be held in the province.

“Unless they change their mind. Otherwise, we are geared up for the meetings.

“During the initial fact-finding mission by the Apec committee, they affirmed that there are facilities in Madang that can host one or two of those meetings.

“The only thing is we have to work extra hard.

“I’m also told that we are not speaking at the Apec preparatory committee meetings.

“I was told that Madang’s representation is not there especially in the preparatory meetings held (in Port Moresby).”

PNG’s Apec 2018 coordination authority is on track to deliver its budget for the event later this year.

