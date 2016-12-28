Madang records most police complaints

By DOROTHY MARK

MADANG police have recorded the highest number of police brutality cases this year, provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura says.

He said 50 reports were lodged by people with the internal investigations. Eight arrests have been made, six dismissed while the rest are pending.

He said Madang police also recorded two police shooting and killing this year.

“We must improve on our discipline, any offence involved dishonesty warrants dismissal,” he told a police parade on Friday.

Singura said the recent Police Commissioner’s Conference in Kimbe, West New Britain, had focused on discipline within the police force.

“We are in a disciplined organisation and discipline is paramount,” he said.

Singura challenged his Madang team to improve their behaviour and conduct in 2017.

He said tracking video devices would be installed in all police vehicles to monitor their activities.

He said the State had spent a lot of money on police brutality cases, which had become a major concern for the force.

“Our people expect us to stay with the law,” Singura said.

“We don’t want to be arrested because the law on civil suit will change soon to save money for the State.

“We’ve got to be mindful.

“We are simple police men and women.

“We are not business men or women.

“When I make a mistake the first time, it’s a genuine mistake.

“When I make a mistake the second time, it’s a deliberate mistake.

“So change your attitudes and do the right thing according to law.”

Singura also launched Madang police’s special operations for the festive period.

