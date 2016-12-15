Madang school facilities in need of maintenance

NOW that 2016 school year has come to an end in Madang, many provincial leaders, including our members of parliament, will have to seek partnership with relevant school authorities to take stock of much needed educational infrastructures that have very much run down over the years.

The Madang Teachers College, maritime college, technical and vocational schools and a large number of primary schools in the province are in dire need of maintenances and many need rehabilitation to their buildings.

Many staff houses are condemned and the overall school infrastructures are old and rundown and need major renovation and expansion as most are currently not meeting the population growth of our children and so many are not conforming to their roles in their respective level school facilities.

Quality facilities, material and better teachers will determine quality education. As we all are aware education means a healthy, wealthy and wiser family.

Critical lack of school libraries in many of our schools in the entire province is a big concern and needed to be accomplished in all schools and this will enhance pupils ability to read and speak better English.

More advanced double classrooms to cater for science and IT orientated schools and more teachers houses, school libraries are required, and should be pledged into and be included in the overall school capital expenditure to be funded.

Our respective leaders have to be proactive, innovative and versatile.

All our teachers, like any other professional, should be supported by all means in their endeavour to providing quality education for our children.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

