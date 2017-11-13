Madang set to build first cervical cancer clinic

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Modilon Hospital in Madang says it receives two fully fledged cervical cancer patients every fortnight.

Gynaecologist Dr John Bolnga made the comment when more than K40,000 was presented to the hospital for the construction of a cervical cancer surveillance clinic.

“That means we treat 104 women with blown-up cervical cancer in one year,” Bolnga said.

He said that by having the cervical clinic, women would feel free to visit anytime and have themselves checked to prevent the disease reach full-blown stage.

Bolnga said most patients were already at stage one.

He thanked Island Petroleum for initiating the colour-run fundraiser which helped raise K41,528 to construct the cervical cancer clinic.

Island Petroleum Madang branch manager Shahin Das said individual contributions from the coloured t-shirts raised more than K14, 000.

Bank South Pacific contributed K6500 while a good number of businesshouses supported very well to raise the K41,528.

“Every boy or girl who gave K20 is the same as the person who gave K500, so I thanked all of you in Madang who have come to support to raise funds for the cancer clinic,” Bolnga said.

Modilon Hospital acting chief executive officer Dr Vincent Atua said cervical cancer was a number one killer disease in Papua New Guinea.

Atua thanked Island Petroleum for organising the fundraiser.

Madang will become first province in the country to have a specialised clinic to treat cervical cancer.

Robin Mea, from Bank South Pacific in Madang, announced that Bank South Pacific had committed K25,000 to maintain another ward at the gynaecology unit where patients were admitted.

