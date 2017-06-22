Madang set to conduct polling in 108 different locations

POLLING in Madang will begin on Saturday in 108 different locations in the province, according to the province’s polling schedule.

In Bogia, people will begin casting their votes in 18 different locations where some of the 40,297 total eligible voters recorded in the recently updated common roll will vote for their choice of the 42 candidates for the Bogia Open seat.

Current MP John Hickey has quit politics and is not defending defend his seat.

In the Madang Open electorate, polling will be conducted in 11 different locations and voters have a choice of 27 candidates vying for the seat currently held by MP Nixon Duban.

The total voting population for Madang electorate is 75,520.

Middle Ramu will commence polling on Saturday in 24 different locations where the 48,690 eligible voters can pick from 35 candidates, including current MP Tommy Tomscoll.

In Raicoast 29, 897 eligible voters will vote in 27 different locations. They have 36 candidates, including sitting MP James Gau.

Polling for Usino-Bundi will be held in 15 different locations where 43, 949 eligible voters have 52 candidates to pick from,

including current MP Anton Yagama.

Sumkar electorate has 50,439 eligible voters and 13 polling locations and 46 candidates, includding MP Ken Fairweather.

The Madang seat has 30 other candidates challenging Governor Jim Kas. Among those considered to be strong contenders in the race are former MPs Peter Yama, James Yali and Alois King.

Madang election manager Peter Yasaro said Madang Urban will have only one-day polling in the 10 wards.

“Madang urban is the only area that will have a one-day polling which is on J_uly 3 but the rest of the electorate will start on June 24 and continue till polling ends within the 31-day schedule,” Yasaro said.

