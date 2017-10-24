Madang sets K25,000 fine to curb ethnic fights

By DOROTHY MARK

POLICE will seek out leaders of any ethnic group creating or instigating a fight in Madang and fine them K25,000, says provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura.

He said that yesterday after informing town residents, especially settlements, on Saturday during a law and order campaign.

Singura said Madang was experiencing many disputes and fights between ethnic groups and authorities decided to take a tough measure to control the situation.

Singura said provincial administrator Daniel Aloi and magistrate Josephine Kilage and other members of the provincial law and order committee held an urgent law and order committee meeting on Friday

and came up with the stinging measure.

He said the committee had identified the intergroup fighting Act that would assist police to arrest and charge any person caught in an ethnic clash in possession of offensive weapons or caught in action of causing destruction to properties.

“We have also raised the bail for those offenders to K2000,” Singura said.

The law and order committee was working hard yesterday to tender an affidavit to have the court issue a restraining order that would restrain groups from starting ethnic or tribal fights.

The order will be issued to identified community leaders who will be arrested, charged and fined K25,000 if their side of an ethnic group starts the fight.

“This is the first step we are taking and is a stepping stone to control ethnic conflicts — not for Sepiks and Chimbus only but this will apply to any group, “ Singura said.

