Madang signs pact with authority

A MEMORANDUM of Understanding was signed by the Investment Promotion Authority and the Madang administration yesterday in Port Moresby to establish IPA services in the province.

Acting managing director Clarence Hoot said the authority as the promotion arm of government in terms of investment and trade was unique in that it carried out both promotional and regulatory functions.

“Given the available resources, in particular human resources and its limitations within the organisation, the need to reach out to other partners through the MoUs and other networking arrangements is of utmost importance to the IPA,” Hoot said.

“The memorandum of understanding basically forms a conduit wherein the IPA and Madang provincial administration can share information and ideas.

“We will make available whatever resources we have to provide trainings on investment and trade promotion, business advisory, registrations and all the business functions we undertake here in Port Moresby to Madang.”

