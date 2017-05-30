Madang student league gains momentum

TERTIARY students’ rugby league hosted by Divine Word University in Madang is picking up momentum with exciting matches played in round three of the Unity Rugby League (URL) competition last Saturday.

The league’s proper season shifted to another gear with some great matches following on from a successful pre-season 9s challenge early this month.

Madang Teachers College Nako Blats, led by PNG Hunters’ Goroka camp participant Dickson Gibson, took out the pre-season 9s title while Divine Word University’s Waghi Hawks, led by another Hunters camp participant, Max Daug, picked up the runners-up prize.

In the first match of round three last Saturday, Madang Technical College beat DWU’s Gaso Brothers 10-4 in a see-sawing match that could have gone either way.

Snakes beat fellow university team Niugini Islands Bowmen 16-14 in an evenly-contested game.

The third game was a fiery but try-less affair in which Hawks from the DWU main campus beat Paramedics of Modilon Campus 2-0 via a penalty goal minutes before fulltime.

The main game between C-Rox and Angol Anmas from the main campus was also a strong dog-fight where both teams were tied 2-2 via a penalty kick each.

A try from C-Rox under a minute from time was disputed by the Anmas as a knock-on.

The match review committee will decide on the dispute after receiving reports from all parties.

