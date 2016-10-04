Madang will see change: PM

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says Madang will see more changes taking place in the town as the country prepares to host the 2018 Apec meetings.

O’Neill made the comment last Thursday when opening a new wing of the Madang Resort.

“We are preparing a K150 million upgrade and resealing of Madang town roads which will benefit our people and businesses greatly,” O’Neill said.

“We will further have an expansion in the supply of power in Madang and we are doing this with private sector investment and partnership.”

Madang businessman and tourism operator Sir Peter Barter said he was amazed by what tourism could offer in Madang and PNG.

Sir Peter is chairman of the Melanesian Tourist Services Ltd – parent company of PNG resorts and tourism services such as Madang Resort, Kalibobo Village, Niugini Dive, Adventures Kalibobo Spirit, Tropical Heritage Cairns and Cairns Sheridan Hotel.

“Having spent 50 years in PNG, I never cease to be amazed in what we can offer in Madang and the country. While Madang has a tremendous tourism potential we recognise that PNG should be sold firstly as a destination and work together in dealing with the issues to improve our image and products.”

Related