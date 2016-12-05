Madang witnesses Indian-style wedding

ONE of the first open Indian weddings in the country attracted hundreds but only a few had the opportunity to witness its close-up at the Madang Lodge yesterday.

Josephine Piska, 34 and from Kambaramba in East Sepik and Sarang in Madang, wedded Jay Pracash from Nashik in India, in an Indian-style ceremony in the presence of expatriates and locals.

The wedding was arranged by the Patal family who owns Ela Enterprise in town with the help from friends.

“I am excited and I feel Indian with all these dressings,” Piska said.

She said she never dreamt of marrying someone outside of PNG but said love had no boundaries and that happened to her.

Pracash said he found his love in PNG and did not want to waste time and had to marry Piska right way.

A Madang traditional singing group escorted the groom and the rest of the wedding party.

The wedding was conducted by Holy Spirit Parish priest Fr Elias Aiyako.

