Madang works dept spent K3m to maintain highways last year

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Works department in Madang spent K3 million last year to maintain highways in the coastal areas and Ramu, says branch manager Andrew Kendaura.

Commenting on the Madang Ramu highway, Kendaura said the 2017 budget would depend only on their work plan because the Government had other commitments and priorities.

He said the works branch in Madang faced the possible collapse of bridges along the Madang-Usino highway during the rainy season.

They are closely monitoring the bridges between Ramu Sugar and Usino which were prone to floods.

Kendaura said creeks emanating from Finisterre Range caused rivers to burst their banks. “We are just scared anything might happen to any of those bridges,” Kendaura said.

Kendaura said the highway section between Ramu Sugar and Usino used to be under the supervision of the National Works Authority. It is the worst-affected section marked by potholes.

Kendaura said the national works department would fix that section of the highway because it was now under its responsibility.

Like this: Like Loading...