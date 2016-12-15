Madang youths undergo script, drama training

TWENTY youths in Madang have undertaken an eight-days training on script and drama performance to educate their communities on the causes and impacts of family and sexual violence.

Voluntary Service Overseas gender programme manager Marleen Knijff said the group were taught the causes and impact of family and sexual violence.

They then used that to develop eight drama scripts which addressed issues including children’s and human rights, gender roles in society, violence related to jealousy and divorce and alcohol abuse.

“The training was delivered by Voluntary Service Overseas and Madang Country Women’s Association as part of the Addressing Violence Against Women in Papua New Guinea project funded by the European Union,” she said.

“Marking the 16 days of activism, an international campaign to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls, the newly-formed theatre troupe will perform in the communities of Surumarang, Buleh, Banab, Kusen, Kamba, Sah, Omuru, Mehu, Aihac and Salugu in Madang.”

Participant Prisca Kauke said: “When I saw the crowd coming, I was afraid and my heart was beating.

“When I was on stage I feel that I can perform to such crowd.

In future, I feel confident that I can do such things in my community.”

Rates of violence against women and girls in Papua New Guinea are alarming.

Studies such as the Human Rights Watch Family violence show that almost all women have experienced violence at some point in their lives.

