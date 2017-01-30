Madang’s politicians need to help restore law, order

MADANG’s politicians please bring order and control back to our provincial capital before it goes to the dogs.

What is the Madang governor and the town authorities doing?

Look around you and everywhere, street vending, betel nut selling and unhygienic attitudes of spitting betel nuts in the front of main shopping centre is now becoming nobody’s business and an eyesore.

These places have been created and used aimlessly by people who have no respect and may have come straight from the bush.

Our leaders don’t seem to care anymore.

Law enforcers from the town council with the police foot beat patrol should carry out an operation against street vending.

The Madang Town Authority and the police should conduct a weeklong awareness to ban street vending in public places.

The awareness is to warn street vendors to stop plying their trade and leave the shopping centres, markets and bus stops free for people to access.

Many petty criminals like pick-pockets and bag snatches mingle with vendors and prey on unsuspecting victims, therefore street vending should be stopped.

The Asian shop owners who capitalise from the street vending should be punished.

Street vendors, including those who resell goods, those who repair, polish and resell shoes and fix mobile phones, should all get off the streets.

John K Kirakar

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...