We made the final on team work, Boas says

AS the leader of the team this season, PNG Hunters skipper Ase Boas regards their first historic grand final appearance as an achievement resulting from team work.

“It was not a one-man effort, it was a team effort that made it possible for us to come this far. As captain I am just grateful that we’ve manage to be in the grand final,” Boas said.

“The thing that motivates me most is being given the captain’s role this year and leading by example on and off the field.

“My performance had to be consistent because the boys were looking up to me and I needed to lift so they could follow and they played a role to help me to be consistent.

“It’s going to be our first time running out on Suncorp making history for a PNG team to run out there with a feeling that it is a great achievement to make it to a grand final.

“Our performance has made the country proud and they know that it is the number one sport in the country.”

The five-eighth has been encouraging his teammates with a simple message to go out there to win.

“So we’ve prepared well and we believe our form is good and regardless of what we will encounter on that day we’re going there to win,” he said.

“We going in there knowing that a country will be watching us and our message to our fans is that we play for them. When we run, tackle and whatever we do on the field we know that we are doing it for the PNG people and the country.”

