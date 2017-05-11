Magani on the end of a Royal thrashing in women’s league

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s champions Royals demolished a hapless Magani 62-0 in their round 5 fixture at the National Football Stadium last Saturday.

The reigning premiers set a competition record for the most points scored in a match and biggest winning margin and continued their unbeaten run along with Paga Panthers after round five.

PNG Palai Freda Waula stole the show with four tries and young Martha Molowia who scored three and made a firm statement to PRL selectors for possible inclusion for the Southern Confederate trials.

But otherwise it was great team effort as Royals had several big guns like the Waula siblings, Veronica and Solo, including Naomi Kaupa, to lead the charge against the disorganised first timers.

After five rounds the competition Royals, Paga, Butterflies, Sisters and Souths have emerged as frontrunners with Hawks and West the surprise packs to look out for.

Round 5 Results: Panthers 10 Souths 4, Butterflies forfeited Flies, Hawks 24 Warriors 0, West 12 Storm 0, Tarangau 12 Tigers 4. Standings: Panthers 10, Royals 8, Butterflies 6, West 6, Hawks 4, Tarangau 4, Sisters 4, Souths 2, Warriors 0, Defence 0, Tigers 0, Storm 0, Magani 0, Flies 0.

