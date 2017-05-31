Magani leap over Royals in capital

A BEEFED-up Magani saw off Royals 24-18 in round 11 of the Port Moresby Rugby League premier division last Sunday.

The Wallabies, who are second-last on the ladder, shocked the unbeaten competition leaders with an inspired performance.

The result saw the Hohola Flies move in to top spot on the standings after they edged out the Butterflies 6-4 thanks to a late try by Presley Soto under the uprights for Gabby Taune to kick the easy conversion.

The reigning premiers trailed Butterflies 4-0 for most of the match but some sloppy defence in their half saw Soto, who is the Port Moresby Vipers hooker, surge to the line from 30m out midway through the final stanza.

The Butterflies are yet to win a match so far.

Results: West 10 Storm 0, Tigers 10 Tarangau 6, Panthers 6 Souths 4, Magani 24 Royals 18.

