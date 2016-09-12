Magarida airstrip to be opened

By TAUNA GEORGE

After more than 20 years, the Magarida airstrip in the Amazon Bay local level government area of Central will be opened, Abau MP Sir Puka Temu says.

Sir Puka announced last Thursday that he would open the airstrip in November which would provide a link with Port Moresby and other centres.

The reopening of the airstrip would enable normal passenger flights, delivery of much-needed services in the area as well as the creation of economic opportunities for locals in terms of transporting cash crops to bigger markets.

Magarida in Abau is currently accessed only by sea transport.

Sir Puka said the airstrip’s revival could open new doors for Magarida as a potential tourism destination.

“We are negotiating with a third level airline to service the route,” he said.

Sir Puka said he would allocate K80,000 next week for general cleaning for the opening ceremony.

After the opening, civil aviation officers would carry out inspections to certify the airstrip.

