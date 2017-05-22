Magi Highway name should not be changed

I am so frustrated and not happy after I reading about Prime Minister Peter O’Neill renaming the ‘Magi Highway’ as Sir Reuben Taureka Highway.

Does the Prime Minister know that he has over stepped the boundary of his normal duties.

I would prefer that the consultation should have been done and views gathered from people of Rigo and Abau prior to renaming the highway.

We have prominent people in Rigo District (some who have passed on and while others who are still living as retired servants of PNG) in the likes of first PNG Brigadier in the PNG Defence Force – Ted Diro, Galewa Kwarara (former MP), Rima Nau (the first Central Premier), Sir Kwamala Kalo, Dirona Abe (former Rigo/Abau MP in the colonial days) and many more. These people have been overlooked.

The people down the Aroma /Abau area will welcome the name change because of the developments Sir Rueben Taureka did for them when he was their member in the Parliament.

I cannot think of anything he did for Rigo people who will agree with change of name.

Let Magi Highway remain as it is or naming rights to go to any of the people above.

It is a dangerous move in the wrong direction and all naming rights to buildings, highways etc will be named after people who contributed less to the development of that particular area and forget the people who contributed immensely during pre-independence era.

Nick Kekena

Gokata Village

Rigo

