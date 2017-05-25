Magisterial Services needs more support from govt

THE first step to improving the Government’s ability to provide justice for its citizens is to ensure that there are competent and efficient courts.

People will continue to trust, and have confidence in, the country’s justice system when they see the courts functioning.

This apparently is not the case – and we hope the concerns raised by Chief Magistrate Nerrie Eliakim this week on problems faced by the magistracy will be seriously considered and immediately addressed by the new government.

As head of the Magisterial Services, she is faced with a large number of aging magistrates, and the lack of proper court rooms in some districts.

At the biannual meeting of magistrates in Port Moresby, Eliakim pointed out that the biggest challenge facing the Magisterial Services was the large number of aging magistrates.

She describes the situation as frightening because most of the magistrates had been served for over a decade. For some of them, retirement is only a few years away.

The fear is that vacancies will be created which the Magisterial Services must address. In fact what Eliakim raised is just part of what needs to be done to help the justice system function as it should be.

It needs State intervention to improve it. A well-resourced and fully functional justice system will adequately address questions of human rights and justice for every citizen who goes to court.

Such State intervention must necessarily include the work of the police, the high courts, the prison system and in particular its rehabilitation programmes.

Our justice system, like those of other democracies, operates under the premise that everyone charged for a crime or civil misdemeanour are deemed innocent until proven otherwise.

The State in criminal cases must prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that the person is guilty of an offence. To do that, it depends on agencies such as the police or the Office of Public Prosecution, to provide the evidence the court need.

It is a huge responsibility and is usually the police which are the first to cop the blame when cases are dismissed for want of evidence, wrong charges, or cases dragging on for too long.

Time and again magistrates reluctantly throw out cases because of police inefficiency and poor performance.

It therefore suggests that more specialised training by police personnel, over and above the six months at the Bomana Training College is necessary. Recent efforts by the Constabulary to train police prosecutors and investigators, with assistance from the Australian Federal Police, are welcome.

In fact, more of it should be provided in future so police are able to confidently and diligently handle cases before the courts and conclude them satisfactorily so justice is served to both parties in any given case.

Following the latest breakout from Buimo jail two weeks ago, a senior official from the Correctional Services issued a statement saying that overcrowding in the jail has a lot to do with police not doing their work efficiently in charging suspects who are detained in prison while police work on their cases.

The official says remand inmates are the responsibility of police. But the police take so long to provide necessary documents and evidence. The inmates get tired of waiting and use any opportunity to escape.

While there may be genuine reasons to downsize the public service, recruitments in the law and justice sector call for special treatment. In fact the country needs more police officers, prison warders and magistrates to serve the growing population.

Younger magistrates need to be recruited now to understudy experienced magistrates and to eventually take over from them.

The Magisterial Service has not been able to recruit enough numbers lately and that has resulted in the growing number of senior magistrates.

It maybe that law graduates or those with the relevant experience are reluctant to consider jobs as magistrates and judges because the packages are not attractive enough.

A major injection of resources including adjustments to public service conditions, especially in the law and justice sector, is required to improve the operations of the justice system in the country.

That requires political commitment which is something the incoming government must look into.

For a start, it should ensure that the Magisterial Services is adequately funded, its court houses are well maintained and secured.

The justice system should operate efficiently and effectively well to ensure every citizen’s rights are safeguarded. This in fact is fundamental in any democracy.

