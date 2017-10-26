Magistrate blames killings, attempted murders on alcohol abuse

By Alphonse Porau

A MAGISTRATE says many killings and attempted murders are related to alcohol consumption.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Cosmas Bidar made the comment while committing to trial at the National Court police officer Jeffery Nepao, 25, from Lenekep village in Wabag, Enga, who has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

“Normal people will not behave the way they do but only when they consume alcohol,” Bidar said

“There have been numerous cases related to alcohol where some people die and others receive injuries when they get into fights.

“And in some instances, there are the use of weapons.” The court heard that on May 20, 2016, at the Morata Police Barracks in Port Moresby, Nepao was alleged to have attempted to kill a colleague.

It is alleged that Nepao had an argument and fought with the officer. He later got a knife and allegedly stabbed his colleague.

Other police officers intervened and stopped him.

The officer was badly injured and fell unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.

