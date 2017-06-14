Magistrate blasts young police officer caught with marijuana

A POLICE officer in Bougainville has been jailed for 12 months for being in the possession of drugs.

Buka District Court Magistrate Bruce Tasikul sentenced Sylvester Giran after the prosecution submitted he deserved jail time because his actions cast a bad image on the uniform he wore.

Giran asked the court to put him

on probation so that he could

continue to perform his duty as a policeman.

But Tasikul said he should have thought about his career first.

“I understand that you have just joined the Bougainville Police Services and you still have many years ahead of you,” Tasikul said.

“But your action and behaviour tells me otherwise.

“There are so many young men and women out there looking for employment and you were lucky to be selected.

“But you wasted your time getting involved in illegal activities.”

Tasikul said he would not tolerate young police officers involved in illegal drugs such as marijuana.

Like this: Like Loading...