Magistrate disqualifies himself

A MAGISTRATE has disqualified himself from hearing a case of a police officer because they are from the same place.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Mekeo Gauli said he came from the same area as Constable Max Vali, 21, from Rigo, Central. Vali was charged with unlawfully allowing a suspect identified as Moses White to escape from the Gordon police cell.

“His matter must be transferred and taken care of by another magistrate. Meanwhile, his bail is extended awaiting further direction,” he said.

Vali is out on a K300 police bail.

The matter is expected to return on Feb 20,

It was alleged that on Dec 31, the commander of Gordon police station informed officers that White was being detained in the cell in relation to a road accident at 8-Mile.

The station commander instructed that White be kept in the cell.

The next morning, Vali and two of his colleagues at the Gordon police station, allegedly opened the cell and allowed White out. It was alleged that White gave K300 to Vali and a colleague.

