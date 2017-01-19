Magistrate expresses gratitude

By DEMAS TIEN

Chief Magistrate Nerrie Eliakim has expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia and the judiciary for funding the temporary Waigani District Court building.

“I am grateful to Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia and his higher court for funding the new Waigani District Court facility which has four court rooms, four magistrate’s chambers with a spacious registry office and public waiting area, separate cell blocks for both male and female remandees,” Eliakim told The National.

Eliakim said the new facility accommodated the committal court, grade five court, taxation and fisheries court, and the traffic court.

“We relocated the coroner’s court to Boroko and the family and juvenile courts to the Port Moresby District Court,” she said.

Eliakim said the relocation of the Waigani District Court from the old facility to the new facility was temporary until a new magisterial services complex was constructed at Waigani.

“We have completed the master design of the magisterial services complex which was funded by the Australian government.

“We are currently seeking funds for the construction of our one-stop-shop complex,” she said.

“The land upon which the present Waigani District Court stands is under the authority of the higher court.

“The judiciary is currently going through the construction of the Waigani National Court Complex (a 2015-2018 Project).

“The new facility is designed to meet the highest international standards and will provide a modern higher court complex for the people of PNG.”

