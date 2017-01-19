Ruti valley to produce rice soon

By ELIAS LARI

THE Ruti valley in Western Highlands will soon become a rice-producing area under a new initiative taken by Agrotech Rural Development Consultants.

Managing director Yomas Dosung said rice could be grown in Papua New Guinea but lack of awareness had been a hindrance to its development.

He said Agrotech also distributed 2000 African yams to the people in Ruti to plant.

“Rice and yam are drought-resistant and Agrotech is reaching out to help educate the people in remote parts of the country,” Dosung told The National.

“We have trained and planted rice using simple technology because it is simple for the people to follow.”

He said Agrotech had started various rice projects in Baiyer in the Mul-Baiyer electorate.

“We see that Western Highlands is capable of planting and supplying rice. People had planted rice in Ruti, Baiyer,” Dosung said.

“Agrotech has a vision and that is to reach out and create more awareness so that people can make use of the opportunity in rice farming.”

He said Agrotech was planning to extend their services to other areas like Jiwaka, Enga, Madang and East Sepik.

