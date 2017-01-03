Magistrate faces charge

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A SENIOR provincial magistrate at the Lorengau District Court Francis Kalai was arrested and charged last week with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in a serious accident.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Insp David Yapu said Kalai, 60, of Buyang village in Tetidu LLG in Lorengau, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident using a vehicle belonging to the Magisterial Services in Lorengau.

Yapu said the alleged incident occurred on Aug 13, 2016 along the Momote-Lorengau road. The vehicle he was driving allegedly ran off the road and landed at the foot of a hill. His wife escaped injures while Kalai sustained injures to his jaw, neck and head and was admitted at Lorengau General Hospital. He was then referred to Port Moresby General Hospital for medical treatment.

Kalai was released on a K300 police bail and will appear in the Lorengau District Court at a later date. Another magistrate will be appointed to preside over the case.

Yapu said the police were continuing their festive period operation. And so far the celebrations in the province had been quiet.

