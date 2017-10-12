Magistrate wants forensic evidence on handwriting

By Alphonse Porau

Forensic evidence on handwriting is important to prove cases of forgery, a magistrate says.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Cosmas Bidar made the comment when ruling in a case of a man charged with forgery after no file was found on handwriting evidence against him.

Bidar told the court that there was no file on forensic evidence on the handwriting to confirm the writing of a person on the requisition book, which the accused was alleged to have filled.

He said for those kinds of cases, the handwriting evidence was an important part.

However, Bidar made the ruling in the case of Neville Abba, from East Sepik, to stand trial at the National Court based on “clear admission” in his statement.

Abba was charged with one count of false pretence, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The court heard that on March 3, 2016 at Port Moresby General hospital, the accused, while working as a casual storeman who sometimes assisted catering staff, pretended to be the manager of a catering service at the hospital and forged the documents by filling in the requisition book for hospital supplies, especially vegetables, and forged signatures to obtain K52,410.80 without any supplies.

The court heard that the accused did it eight or nine times for the total amount.

He was ordered to remain in custody and appear before the listings judge on Oct 30.

Like this: Like Loading...