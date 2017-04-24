Magistrate warns about ruling without defence submissions

A MAGISTRATE has warned he may be forced to rule on a sex-related case without submissions from the defence because the defence lawyer is taking too long.

The accused, Felix Vitata, 52, from Hoskins, Kimbe, is charged with one count of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration of a 10-year-old boy.

Vitata who appeared in the Waigani Committal Court on Friday told the court that his lawyer could not be there to file defence submissions because he was attending to a national court matter.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli said the case was taking too long and Vitata’s lawyer must file the submission on or before his next mention.

“Since your lawyer is not here the matter is adjourned to May and submissions be filed before or on this date,” Gauli told Vitata.

Gauli saId that should Vitata’s lawyer fail to file the submissions on time, the court will likely use its power under the District Court Act to make a ruling based on the prosecution’s submission and evidence.

