Magistrate warns young voters against influence of money

By PETER WARI

A VILLAGE court magistrate says the influence of money has corrupted the minds of young voters, especially in rural areas, on who they should elect to parliament.

Magistrate Paulus Dowa, from Kou village in Imbonggu, Southern Highlands, said the style of campaigning in the villages had changed dramatically.

“In the past, leaders gather people together, get their views and agree to support a particular candidate and cast our votes,” he told The National.

“But this is no longer the case.

“Youths tell us (elderly people and community leaders) to shut up.

“The youths make their own decisions and follow candidates around.”

Dowa said today, there were some very good candidates but who did not have the money to “buy” votes.

