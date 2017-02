CRICKET PNG announced its new national selection panel for 2017 last Thursday.

The four-man panel includes Daniel Faunt (chairman) with Taunao Vai (selector), Navu Maha (selector) and Dipak Patel (national coach).

Faunt, Vai and Patel retained their positions while Maha is the new inclusion.

Maha is a former national captain, and has played roles developing the sport in PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...