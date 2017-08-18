Mahuru wins award

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Under-19 Garamuts’ opening batsman, Igo Mahuru, pictured, was awarded the best batsman of the 2018 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (CWC) East-Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier at the closing function which was held in Apia, Samoa, on Wednesday night.

Mahuru topped the run-scoring tally for the tournament, hitting 170 runs at an average of 42.50 playing in all five of the Garamuts matches, while his teammates Nou Reva (124 runs) and captain Vagi Karaho (98 runs) were in second and third place.

Fiji’s Jack Chambers won the best bowler of the tournament after taking 15 wickets in the six matches that Fiji played.

Ovia Sam was the best PNG’s best with the ball finishing third with 11 wickets.

Chambers also won the player of the tournament award after claiming two man-of-the-match awards in Fiji’s campaign.

The Garamuts were also presented the 2018 ICC U19 CWC EAP Qualifier trophy after remaining undefeated in the entire tournament as well as earning the right to play in the 2018 ICC U19 CWC in New Zealand.

“We are very proud of what we achieved here in Samoa and we are all very excited at the prospect of playing in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year,” a delighted PNG captain, Vagi Karaho said.

He thanked the ICC and Samoa International Cricket Association for hosting this tournament, along with the other teams who took part.

Karaho concluded by praising his side and coaching staff for qualifying for the U19 World Cup.

The Garamuts have now qualified for their eighth ICC U19 CWC in New Zealand next year, after qualifying for the ICC Under CWC in 1998 (South Africa), 2002 (New Zealand), 2004 (Nepal), 2008 (Malaysia), 2010 (New Zealand), 2012 (Australia) and 2014 (UAE).

The U19 World Cup will be from Jan 12 to Feb 4.

Award winners: Player of the tournament: Jack Charters (Fiji); Best batsman: Igo Mahuru (PNG); Best bowler: Jack Charters (Fiji)

Like this: Like Loading...